Police to carry out patrols in north-east towns

Police are to carry out patrols in north-east towns as part of a new operation.

Operation Salvation is aiming to reduce and prevent violent offending.

Over the weekends in the build-up to Christmas, officers will be carrying out high-visibility patrols in Fraserburgh, Inverurie and Peterhead, alongside staff from Criminal Justice Social Work.

Inspector Malcolm Jones, from the Divisional Alcohol and Violence Reduction Unit, said: “Anyone intent on committing violent or anti-social offences in our town centres will be dealt with robustly and may end up spending time in police custody.

“This can lead to court appearances at a later date and exclusion orders being granted, preventing offenders from entering licensed premises upon conviction.”