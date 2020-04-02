Warning to motorists after strong winds cause issues on north-east road

High winds and dust are causing issues on a north-east road this morning.
Officers are warning motorists using the A98, Cullen to Banff road, to take extra care.
The winds, combined with dust from adjacent fields, is causing a visibility to be reduced, with drivers asked to reduce their speed in line with the conditions.
The coastguard is also asking motorists to take care in coastal areas due to significant waves in exposed areas.
Take care on the roads in the local area today and also stay away from areas of breaking water which will be experienced…
