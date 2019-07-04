Thursday, July 4th 2019 Show Links
Warning to motorists after car breaks down near AWPR roundabout

by Callum Main
04/07/2019, 4:31 pm
The Cleanhill junction
Motorists have been warned to take care on a section of the Aberdeen bypass.

Officers are assisting a driver with their broken down car which is blocking the inside lane of the Charleston to Cleanhill section of the AWPR, near the roundabout.

A social media update from officers asks other motorists to “pass with care” while the vehicle is cleared.

 

