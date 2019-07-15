Warning to drivers as Aberdeen roads close for works

Two Aberdeen roads will close temporarily while resurfacing works are carried out.

The unclassified Upper Persley Road, which runs between the A92 Parkway roundabout to Whitestripes Road, will shut for up to two weeks from today until July 26.

The unclassified Chapel of Stoneywood to Fairley Road will also be temporarily closed between its junctions with Hope Farm Road and the A96 Inverurie road.

These measures are being taken for Aberdeen City Council workers to carry out surface dressing work.

It is not yet known which of the days the closures will be in force over the two-week period.

When the roads reopen the speed limit will be reduced from 60mph to 20mph for a week.

A traffic order made by the council said: “Access to properties will be maintained, but no through traffic will be possible.

“Each road will be closed for a maximum of two days between 7am on July 15 and 10pm on July 26.

“The 20mph speed restriction will be enforced on each road for a period of one week following surface dressing.

“The measures are necessary to protect public safety during and following carriageway surfacing dressing works.”

While the Upper Persley Road is shut, an alternative route is suggested via the A92 Parkway and Whitestripes Road.

The busy A92 has been fully closed for a week, however, has now partially reopened.

Traffic will only be able to travel northbound for the next month while the second phase of works are carried out to protect public safety during sewer installation works.

A diversion for the Chapel of Stoneywood-Fairley Road will also be in place for the duration of the works.

Traffic will be diverted along the Kepplehills Road, the C88C unclassified Inverurie road and the A96 Inverurie road.

Anyone with any queries has been asked to contact the Aberdeen City Council roads maintenance team on 03000 200292 or via email on response@aberdeencity.gov.uk