Warning to drivers after parked cars block Aberdeen fire crew

Drivers are being urged to keep the streets clear after an Aberdeen fire crew were blocked by parked cars.

It comes after firefighters from Dyce responding to an emergency on Saturday found themselves unable to access it because of the number of vehicles on the side of the road.

It happened when they were called out to Tornashean Gardens shortly before 10pm.

One appliance was sent out and officials said it left a “short time later”.

Fire chiefs are urging motorists to take care when they leave cars parked on narrow thoroughfares.

Local senior officer for Aberdeen, Bruce Farquharson, urged motorists to take care when parking on city streets.

Mr Farquharson said: “We would ask members of the public to always be mindful when parking their vehicles and to be considerate of any potential obstruction to the emergency services.

“On the rare occasions when our crews are faced with an obstruction they will endeavour to use all alternative routes available to them.”

He added their response was “not significantly delayed” as a result and they can ask police to remove any “significant obstruction”.