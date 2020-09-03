Warning rising water temperatures could cause ‘ecological disaster’ in north-east river

A conservation group has warned of an “ecological disaster” in a north-east river due to rising water temperatures.

Fisheries Management Scotland has called for action to be taken to protect species in the River Dee, including salmon and pearl mussels.

The species are under threat due to the rise in water temperature – and FMS wants action to be taken to protect the ecosystem.

Chief executive Dr Alan Wells said: “There is universal agreement that we need widespread planting of native riverside trees to provide cooling shade and restore lost habitats.

“The worst effects of rising temperatures may still be years away but we must act now to get trees in the ground in time to prevent an ecological disaster.

“We also need support for the country’s River Trusts and Salmon Fishery Boards who’ve shown they can work in partnership to deliver these vital projects to protect our fragile freshwater environment. The fate of our natural treasures can’t be left to chance.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

River Dee Trust chairman Sandy Bremner said: “We are now committing to complete the planting of 250,000 native trees by next summer. We will continue to seek sponsorship for this £5.5 million project but it’s an extremely challenging climate for all charities.

“We will fail to deliver this nationally-important work without these reforms. We need action now because time is not on our side if we are to protect our rivers and their vulnerable wildlife.”

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett said: “The Dee is a robust, rich habitat but it is under threat from rising temperatures.

“There has been impressive work done to protect the Dee as a diverse habitat for all kinds of iconic Scottish species.

“But urgent reform is needed to allow for large-scale measures to protect the likes of salmon and mussels.

“Defined economic benefit should not get in the way of species conservation.”