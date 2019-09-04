Warning of rising fees for Aberdeen out-of-school clubs

The city council has revealed Aberdeen families face rising fees for children attending out-of-school clubs.

Parents are being charged between £1.45 and £13 per session for youngsters requiring additional care after finishing their classes.

The local authority blamed the hike in costs on the council dealing with “severe financial restrictions”.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “As part of Aberdeen City Council’s budget-setting process for 2019-20, out-of-school club charges increased in August for the first time in more than three years.

“This saw an increase of £1.45 per session to a total £13 for each after-school club session. However, the breakfast club fees have remained static at £3.85 per session.

“As is well documented, the council is facing severe financial restrictions but we can assure parents we have no current plans to increase charges further.”

Parents are invoiced monthly in advance for after-school and breakfast club fees.

As reported in yesterday, the price will also go up for children attending after-school sessions in Aberdeenshire.

Fees will rise by almost £5 per day for children attending both breakfast and after-school clubs.

Aberdeenshire Council also plans to impose fines of £10 for non-appearances and £20 for late pick-ups, as well as dropping half-sessions and discounts for siblings from November.

The price rise will mean parents will have to pay £6.50 for breakfast club, an increase from £4.10, while after-school costs have jumped from £7.18 to £10.50.

Alison Evison, the local authority opposition group’s education spokeswoman, plans to raise the issue with colleagues.

She said: “This process should be carried out as far as possible in a supportive way, especially as we are entering a time of financial uncertainty for many families.

“There does not seem to be any appreciation of the impact this change in fees would have on families nor steps to support them.”

Parents who currently have children attending out-of-school clubs in Aberdeenshire have to apply in writing by October 20 if they want to withdraw their children before the increase.

However, the council says the cost of its out-of-school sessions will still be cheaper than the average private alternative.

It also told parents that “financial pressures” mean it is necessary to increase prices in one go, rather than incrementally.

Aberdeenshire Council officers are considering whether to increase the price of holiday clubs and are expected to make a decision in December.