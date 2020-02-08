Warning as Storm Ciara set to blast into north-east this weekend

North-east residents have been warned to take care, with Storm Ciara set to hit the region.

Gusts of up to 70mph are expected, with heavy rain throughout much of tomorrow.

Police Scotland has warned there is a high risk of disruption to road journeys, with rail and air services also potentially affected.

The force warned of the potential for injuries caused by the likes of waves, debris and falling roof tiles.

A spokesman for the Met Office urged people in the north-east to be wary.

He said: “The main thing is to keep up to date with the forecast, because there is a potential for further warnings or for existing warnings to escalate.

“Particularly if you are travelling, weather conditions can be different in different areas so we would advise people to take extra care.

“It is important to be careful.”