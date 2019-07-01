Warning over levels of noise during Aberdeen harbour work

Residents have been warned about noisy 24-hour works taking place as part of a £350 million project at the Aberdeen’s harbour.

The work will be carried out as part of the extension of Aberdeen Harbour at Nigg Bay this month.

Letters have been sent to residents warning them of groundworks on parts of St Fitticks Road and Greyhope Road.

Dragados UK is building the £350m expansion project on behalf of the Aberdeen Harbour Board.

Noise stations will be set up around Torry to monitor decibel levels.

A spokeswoman for the board said: “Dragados UK have a detailed environmental and noise mitigation plan with all the necessary measures to minimise the impact of our activities at the Aberdeen Harbour Expansion Project.

“In terms of noise, permitted thresholds are set at 75dB during the day (7am to 7pm), 65dB during the evening (7pm to 10pm) and 55dB (10pm to 7am).

“Dragados have four noise monitors in strategic locations working 24 hours.

“These monitors have the ability to record live data and audio playback.

“In the unlikely event of a noise exceedance occurring, however, our construction team will take actions to reduce the levels as soon as is possible.”

Piling work, which will also be carried out, includes board piles driven into the ground by a percussion hammer and will take place round the clock, six days a week.

The spokeswoman added: “Working hours on site are currently 24 hours, but piling operations have not previously been undertaken on a 24-hour basis.

“The piling works will take place on the shoreline adjacent to the east end of St Fitticks Road and Greyhope Road.

“The Dragados UK community liaison team at the Aberdeen Harbour Expansion Project will continue to keep the public informed through quarterly newsletter and website updates.”

More information on the works is available by ringing 0800 4714829 or email contactusAHEP@dragados.com