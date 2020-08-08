Warning over fires at north-east beauty spot

Visitors to a north-east beauty spot have been urged not to light fires.

The message from the Bailies of Bennachie comes after photos emerged of burnt grass along the popular hill walk.

The group, which looks after the area, issued a warning about the “unsightly blackened areas” on the hill.

A statement from the Bailies of Bennachie said: “Please do not light fires on Bennachie.

“This is one of many unslightly blackened areas appearing on our hill, there is also a big burnt log thrown in the pond next to this burnt area.

“You might think you have put the fire out but the peaty earth and roots underneath the ground can smoulder for a long time and then reignite causing the whole forest to catch fire.

“Please help look after our hill, enjoy your walk and only leave footprints.”

The demand for walkers to be careful when visiting the north-east peak has been backed by West Garioch councillor Victoria Harper.

She is pleading with visitors not to scorch the landscape by lighting fires during their trip to the hill range.

Councillor Harper said: “I am aware of the matter the Bailies raise and I absolutely support their message to those visiting our iconic Bennachie.

“Bennachie is beloved by so many across Aberdeenshire and I appeal to those visiting the area to be responsible, keep our beauty spots beautiful and only have a barbeque at an allocated and permitted area and follow appropriate safe disposal measures. Campfires are not permitted, it’s as simple as that.

“At a time where all our services are stretched, it MUST fall to all citizens to take care, be responsible and protect the areas that provide much joy for all residents, human and wildlife.

“Please leave Bennachie as you find her, so her beauty and diversity may thrive long into the future.”

The walk was closed to the public for several weeks during lockdown to help ensure people were social distancing.

It’s hoped that the visitor centre and toilets will reopen on August 21. They were closed due to changes needed to be made to comply with Covid-19 guidelines.