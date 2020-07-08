Warning over falling boulders on north-east mountain

A north-east mountain rescue team has issued a warning over loose boulders.

Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team (AMRT) has advised the public to beware of the large rocks, which are lying on a snow patch at the top of Black Spout on Lochnagar.

The boulders – some of which have a diameter of more than a metre – could be at risk of falling when the snow melts.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

In a statement, AMRT said: “Please be aware that there are some significantly sized boulders lying loose on the remaining snow patch at the top of Black Spout on Lochnagar.

“We estimate several are well over one metre across. Clearly these will dislodge as the snow melts further; be aware that they may travel well beyond the base of the Black Spout when they move.

“Please take this into consideration if you are in the area, even if you are not within Black Spout itself.”