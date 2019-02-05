Warning over fake £50 notes in being used in north-east

A warning has been issue after a number of fake £50 notes were found to have been used in the north-east.

Over the last two weeks police have been made aware of incidents in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Typically the notes are £50 and labelled Bank of England and Bank of Ireland.

People using the counterfeit notes have been buying low-value items with high value notes, both £20 and £50, with the aim of collecting large amounts of real currency.

According to police the fake notes may have a peculiar smell as part of attempts to help them bypass tests.

Its believed the recent incidents are linked to reports from last month.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant John Lumsden said: “People tendering counterfeit currency will often purchase low valued goods with high valued notes (£20 or £50) in order to receive a large amount of genuine currency in change.

“We’ve had a number of reports of this happening over the last few months and we believe the incidents reported to us so far are all linked.

“While our inquiries are continuing into these incidents I would like to encourage the public and retailers, particularly smaller independent shops, to be on their guard for this type of incident and to call police with any information they have that would help our investigation.

“Often the notes may have a peculiar smell as an attempt may have been made to bypass legitimacy tests.

“If anyone has concerns about money being tendered they should refuse the sale and contact police.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact officers on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.”