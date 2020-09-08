Warning over energy meter scam in north-east

A north-east trading standards organisation has warned of a new energy provider scam.

Moray Trading Standards issued a warning after receiving a report about the scam, which involved a phone call from someone claiming to be from an energy provider.

The caller advised the person’s meter would stop working if they didn’t renew it quickly, and asked when they would be available to get this done.

The group warned people to end any suspicious calls immediately and not to give out any personal details.

In a post on social media, Moray Trading Standards said: “Another scam call reported to us – the caller said he was from a well-known energy provider. He told the consumer that his meter would stop working if he didn’t get it renewed in the next seven days.

“The caller said he was calling to find out when the consumer would be available to get this work done.

“If you receive a suspicious call, you should end the call immediately. Do not give out any personal details to the caller.

“If you are worried about your account, contact the genuine company through the normal channels. If that is by telephone, please try to use a different phone line or wait at least 5 minutes to make sure that you have been disconnected from the scam call.

“If you need advice on scams, please contact Advice Direct Scotland on 0808 164 6000. If you have been the victim of a scam, please report it to Police Scotland.”