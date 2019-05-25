Warning of ‘widespread disruption’ as Aberdeen airport workers set to strike

Passengers “will not notice a difference” during two days of strike action at Aberdeen airport next month, its operator says.

Union leaders are at loggerheads with bosses at Aberdeen International Airport over pay and pensions and have confirmed staff will strike from 4am to 4pm on both June 7 and June 10.

Dozens of flights are to leave and arrive on those dates and airport chiefs insist it will be business as usual, though a union claims its action will “cause widespread disruption”.

Around 242 workers are employed at the airport by AGS Airports and cover every section of operations including security staff and firefighters.

Unite had been negotiating with AGS and the conciliation service Acas has been involved.

However, talks were halted on Monday amid claims from Unite the pension scheme based on a previous Acas agreement from 2016 was not maintained.

The union’s regional industrial officer Shauna Wright described the move as a “co-ordinated attack by AGS” on the pension scheme.

Unite members who work for AGS Airports Ltd were balloted and 88% voted for industrial action.

Ms Wright added: “We have repeatedly warned AGS that if they do not keep to the agreements they made with us then industrial action would be inevitable. Let’s not forget this attack comes despite the airport having enjoyed a near doubling of its profits.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

An AGS spokesman told the Evening Express: “Passengers will not notice a difference. It will be business as usual. We are extremely disappointed the trade unions have served notice of industrial action.

“We made a significant improvement on our initial pay offer, which was increased from 1.8% to 3% in line with their demands. This was rejected by the trade unions without further consulting their members.

“In regards to our final salary pension scheme, it is simply unaffordable with the cost to the company due to rise to 24.7% per employee.

“We tabled a generous compensation package for the remaining members, which again was rejected by unions without further consulting their members.

“As always, we remain open to continuing dialogue, however, we will now put our robust contingency plans in place to ensure it will be business as usual at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports for our passengers and airlines on both June 7 and 10.”

The June 7 and June 10 strikes will also take place among AGS staff at Glasgow Airport.