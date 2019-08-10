Warning of thunderstorms and flooding for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Thunderstorms and flooding could hit the north-east today.

The warning from the Met Office came into effect at midnight and will remain in place until 11.59pm tonight.

A statement from the forecaster said: “Slow-moving thundery showers on Saturday may produce some torrential downpours which could cause local flooding and disruption to travel.

“While many areas will miss the worst of these thundery showers, a few spots could see 15-25 mm within an hour and 30-40 mm within 3 hours.

“It is possible that some of these may become slow-moving and prolonged – most likely across parts of southern Scotland, leading to the potential for 60-80 mm of rain in 6-12 hours.”

A flood alert has also been issued for the north-east.

A statement from SEPA said: Heavy and thundery showers are likely to develop in the area throughout Saturday although not all places within the alert area will see them.

“Where these do occur this may lead to further localised flooding from surface water and smaller rivers.

“Built up areas and the transport network are at greater risk where possible impacts could include: flooding of low-lying land, roads, properties and disruption to travel.”