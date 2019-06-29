Video: Warning of lightning as Met Office issues alert for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

A warning of lightning has been issued for large parts of the north-east today.

The Met Office has put a yellow level alert in place between 3pm and 10pm, saying lighting and heavy rain is possible.

A statement on the forecaster’s website said: “Recent developments suggest another surge of frequent lightning activity until Saturday evening affecting parts of western and central Scotland short-term, and perhaps eastern Scotland by this evening.

“Although heavy rain is possible, perhaps with locally 10-15mm inside an hour later today, lightning strikes seem the more likely hazard.”