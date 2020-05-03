Warning of lane closure on major Aberdeen road

A lane closure is to be put in place on a busy Aberdeen centre road to allow repair works to be carried out by Vodafone.

Part of the northbound nearside lane of Market Street in Aberdeen will be closed for a number of hours from Monday morning into the afternoon to facilitate the works.

The closure has been put in place by Aberdeen City Council while urgent repair works are carried out by mobile network giant Vodafone.

A traffic notice advising of the planned lane closure stated: “There will be a nearside lane closure on the northbound carriageway of A956 Market Street, Aberdeen, between its junctions with Poynernook Road and Palmerston Road.

“These works will be off peak between 9.30am until 3.30pm.

“These are urgent works to repair ironwork for Vodafone.”