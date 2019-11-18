Warning of icy conditions as north-east road temperatures drop to -4.7c

Drivers are being urged to think safe in case of frost and ice on north-east roads.

Temperatures dropped to freezing last night and are forecast to do so again tonight.

All available gritters – 32 vehicles – were deployed onto Aberdeenshire’s roads and the region’s winter operations team encouraged motorists to drive safely.

❄️A very cold start to the week 🥶. All morning treatments on priority routes are on going, priority footpaths and secondary routes will commence when priority routes are completed. Please #Drivesafe and #Takecare, when out! Current Road Surface Temperatures below @Aberdeenshire pic.twitter.com/aZvprd5iWO — Aberdeenshire Roads (@AbshireRoads) November 18, 2019

A spokesman for the team said: “A very cold Sunday night and Monday morning was forecast.

“Please take care and drive safe on the network.”

The team said they delayed gritting roads in Peterhead and Fraserburgh last night as rain fell in the early evening.

The Met Office said temperatures are expected to fall to freezing at some point between 6pm and 11.30pm today.