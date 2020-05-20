Warning issued to dog owners as pet dies after falling from north-east cliff

A lifeboat crew has issued a warning after a dog died in a fall from a north-east cliff.

RNLI Peterhead’s Tamar class lifeboat, RNLB The Misses Robertson of Kintail, was launched at 2.12pm yesterday at the request of the UK Coastguard to Slains Castle, near Cruden Bay.

However, the dog died and in a bid to recover the dog, the Y Boat was sent out with two members of the crew onboard to get closer to the shore.

The team returned to Peterhead Harbour at 3.45pm.

Martyn Simpson, RNLI coxswain mechanic at Peterhead Lifeboat Station, said: “Unfortunately, the dog had sadly deceased and was recovered by the crew.

“All of us at Peterhead Lifeboat send the owners our condolences.

“Slains Castle is a beautiful walk but the cliff edge can be very dangerous.

“The dog owners did the safest thing by calling the emergency services when the incident happened.

“I would urge anyone choosing to do their daily exercise near or around Slains Castle to keep their dog on a lead when walking close to cliff edges.”

RNLI Peterhead’s volunteer crew remains fully on call during the current pandemic, but has had to adapt to new regulations to safely comply with government guidelines.