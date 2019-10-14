Warning issued after scam letters sent to Aberdeen residents

North-east residents have been warned to be vigilant after scam letters were found to be circulating in Aberdeen.

At least two letters claiming to be from a Spanish firm, Audit Services, have been sent to addresses in Bridge of Don and Bucksburn.

In the letter, the recipient is offered a share of 9,500,000 euros.

However, trading standards chiefs have warned people not to be taken in or call any numbers contained in the letter as it is a scam.

Aberdeen City Council’s trading standards manager Graeme Paton said the local authority had received reports about the letters and it is important to raise awareness.

He said: “Our advice if you receive correspondence like this is not to respond or call any numbers contained in the letter.”

The letters appear to originate in Spain and contain a Spanish telephone number

Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone councillor Neil MacGregor said: “The scam letters which prey on a person’s assumption that the writer acts in good faith have been doing the rounds for years.

“Nowadays we are probably more accustomed to scamming phone calls, but there can be no doubt that both these methods are successful in robbing people and that is why they continue.

“I would urge people in doubt about the genuineness of an unsolicited letter like this to contact trading standards for assistance.

“Officers will be aware – and you will certainly not be the only one to have received such an invitation which will empty your savings account.”

And Bridge of Don councillor John Reynolds added: “It’s so disappointing that scam letters like this continue to go out.

“There are residents in Bridge of Don and other areas who may be susceptible to being taken in by scams like this.

“If it goes to someone who thinks it’s real it could cost them an absolute fortune.

“We should be doing something about this sort of thing to stop it happening.”