Warning of icy conditions on north-east roads

A number of cars have slid off a busy north-east road this morning.

Commuters are facing icy conditions on the A947, Fyvie to Aberdeen road.

Drivers have reported seeing a number of vehicles which appear to have slid off the road near Oldmeldrum.

Conditions on the B993 and the B9119 are reportedly similarly affected.

As a result, Turriff Academy has confirmed one of its school buses has been cancelled due to the conditions.

The connecting transport for bus E, covering Millbrex, Woodhill and Fyvie, will not run. Bus E however, is running as normal.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter