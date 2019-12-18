Warning for north-east carer worker after leaving elderly woman in soiled clothing and calling another a ‘bit of a groper’

A north-east care worker has been handed a six month warning after she left an elderly resident dressed in soiled clothing and called another a “bit of a groper”.

Angela Reilly was working as a care assistant at the Garioch Care Home in 2017 when it was operated by the Four Seasons Health Care Group.

Reilly was accused of leaving a resident dressed in soiled trousers, making offensive comments about another saying he was a “bit of a groper” and was trying to touch her.

She was also facing an allegation that she continued to wash another resident’s hair while they shouted at her to stop, as well as rushing them while they were showering.

The fitness to practise panel upheld the complaints and placed a warning on her registration for six months.

In its ruling the panel said: “Your behaviour is serious as it placed residents in your care at risk of emotional harm.

“You have failed to demonstrate any insight, reflection or remorse into your behaviour and further have failed to demonstrate that you recognise the severity of your behaviour.

“These matters appear to represent a worrying pattern of behaviour by you.”