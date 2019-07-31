Warning for drivers as work set to start on busy Aberdeen road

Drivers have been warned that work is due to start on a major city road at the weekend.

The overnight work on the A956 Wellington Road will begin at 7pm on Sunday and is due to be completed on Monday August 12.

Large electronic signs have been placed along the road warning drivers of the impending road closure.

Drivers will not be able to use the route at its junctions with Hareness Road and Charleston Road North between the hours of 7pm and 6am.

There will also be a 20mph speed limit in force on Wellington Road, from the south-west of the Altens roundabout to the Nigg roundabout and on Langdykes Road from Strathburn Street to the Altens roundabout.

The speed limit will also be reduced to 10mph on the northbound carriageway of the A956 Wellington Road to the Nigg roundabout.