Warning as wintry weather set to hit whole of the north-east on Christmas Day

The Met Office has issued a new weather warning for ice in the north-east.

The alert will come into effect at 6pm tonight and will remain in place until 10am tomorrow.

It comes as north-east residents woke up to wintry conditions this morning.

The forecaster said: “Icy patches will develop on untreated surfaces Thursday evening and overnight into Christmas Day.

“This is more likely where snow has melted during the day and where showers occur during the afternoon and evening.”