Warning as parts of north-east at ‘very high’ risk of wildfire

Parts of the north-east are at “very high” risk of wildfires according to emergency services.

The warning issued by Scottish Fire and Rescue for today and tomorrow shows inland areas of Aberdeenshire are in the very high risk category at the moment.

The rest of the region, including coastal areas are listed as low, moderate or high.

⚠️ A wildfire warning remains in place across the country today and tomorrow ⚠️ This includes:

South West and Southern Scotland: Very high

North and East Scotland: High Please take care in rural areas / countryside, and follow our advice ➡️ https://t.co/apljnk7eSi pic.twitter.com/SY8HchEUvx — Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (@fire_scot) May 6, 2020

The latest fire safety advice is available here. and includes making sure you check for restrictions before lighting fires outdoors, and to avoid doing so if “high winds, temperatures and low humidity are present or predicted”.