Warning as parts of north-east at ‘very high’ risk of wildfire

by Callum Main
06/05/2020, 1:36 pm Updated: 06/05/2020, 1:37 pm
A warning has been issued for wildfires in the north-east
Parts of the north-east are at “very high” risk of wildfires according to emergency services.

The warning issued by Scottish Fire and Rescue for today and tomorrow shows inland areas of Aberdeenshire are in the very high risk category at the moment.

The rest of the region, including coastal areas are listed as low, moderate or high.

The latest fire safety advice is available here. and includes making sure you check for restrictions before lighting fires outdoors, and to avoid doing so if “high winds, temperatures and low humidity are present or predicted”.