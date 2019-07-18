Warning as major Aberdeen road to close for resurfacing work

Resurfacing work will be carried out on a major Aberdeen road next month.

The overnight work on the A956 Wellington Road will begin at 7pm on Sunday August 4 and is due to be completed at 6am on Monday August 12.

Drivers will not be able to use the route between its junctions with Hareness Road and Charleston Road North between the hours of 7pm and 6am during this period as it will be shut.

There will be a 20mph speed limit in force on Wellington Road from the south-west of the Altens roundabout to the Nigg roundabout, on Langdykes Road from Strathburn Street to the Altens roundabout and on Souterhead Road.

The speed limit will also be reduced to 10mph on the northbound carriageway of the A956 Wellington Road to the Nigg roundabout.

Councillor Alex Nicoll, who represents Kincorth, Nigg and Cove, said the timings of the project should lead to fewer problems for motorists.

He said locals have been concerned about the state of the road surface and improvements were needed.

Mr Nicoll said: “I appreciate this is going to cause disruption, but hopefully the disruption will be kept to an absolute minimum.

“Some of the residents have raised concerns about the state of the carriageway.

“This takes a lot of planning and I realise folk living in the area still need to go about their business in the evenings and at night.”

Torry and Ferryhill councillor Alan Donnelly said the resurfacing scheme was “essential”, adding: “It is a heavily industrialised area and these roadworks are essential.

“These roads have to be maintained and these restrictions are only in place for eight days during the summer period.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said the work was taking place overnight in a bid to limit disruption for commuters.

She said: “We are carrying out major resurfacing works which will be carried out as nightshift operations over a week to minimise disruption.”

A traffic order on Aberdeen City Council’s website said: “The measures are necessary to protect public safety during carriageway surfacing works.”

A diversion will be in place via the A92 Stonehaven Road, Great Southern Road and West Tullos Road.