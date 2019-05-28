Warning as litter on Aberdeen bypass putting workers at risk

Drivers have been warned they are putting road workers at risk by littering on the Aberdeen bypass.

A plea has gone out to motorists from Transport Scotland and Aberdeen Roads Limited (ARL) urging people to dispose of their litter responsibly.

ARL currently has a 30-year maintenance contract on the new road with workers needing to collect litter that has been dropped by passing vehicles by hand.

Douglas Laird, Transport Scotland’s project manager for the route, said: “The process of collecting litter from the side of a trunk road places road workers right next to high-speed traffic, which can be dangerous.

“However, this type of work would be unnecessary if everyone took their litter home with them. We are therefore asking road users to consider the safety of workers, not to mention the environment, before throwing litter from their vehicles.”

Police have also issued a warning for those littering.

Inspector Steve Manson said: “Littering is becoming an issue on the new road.

“Workers have to be located in close proximity to fast-moving traffic to remove litter.

“Where road policing officers observe anyone littering on any road, they will take appropriate action.”