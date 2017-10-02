Warning after North-east residents targeted by cold callers in new solar panel scam

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A council Trading Standards group has issued a warning to householders and businesses after two separate scams came to light.

Moray Council’s Trading Standards has warned people to be vigilant after residents with solar panels received calls offering to supply upgrades or accessories with misleading claims like an inverter requires replacing, a component is broken or faulty, or that a battery will boost the performance of the system.

Businesses have also been targeted by bogus traders trying to offload office supplies.

The latest scam involves cold callers offering free ink cartridges and then delivering them alongside an invoice for hundreds of pounds.

Trading Standards advise anyone who receives a cold call not to provide information over the phone.

If you or your business has lost out due to deceptive sales practices, Moray Council’s Trading Standards team can offer advice on 0300 123 4561.