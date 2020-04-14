Warning after public break into Aberdeen tennis courts

Sport Aberdeen has warned people to respect coronavirus rules after members of the public forced their way into one of its centres twice.

After the lockdown the body shut its sites including Ruthrieston Outdoor Sports Centre.

Its gates were secured with cable ties on March 25 but had been cut within an hour, with people seen playing tennis in the grounds.

The gates were then secured again with a bike lock, which was also cut overnight.

They are now chained.

A Sport Aberdeen spokeswoman said: “We have taken reasonable action to secure the area and would ask the public not to enter the outdoor centre during this period of closure.”

Councillor Ian Yuill branded the breaches a disgrace.