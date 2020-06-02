Warning after properties damaged in north-east

Police have issued a warning to north-east residents in rural areas to protect their property by being vigilant.

This comes after properties in Drummuir and Keith were damaged between May 24 and May 28.

PC Andy Blakely said: “We’re urging residents, specifically in rural areas to be conscious of their property and take appropriate measures to prevent becoming a victim of crime.”

If anyone has any information related to this incident, phone 101 use the reference number 1841 of 28 May.