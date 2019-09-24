Warning after needles found during Aberdeen beach clean

Beach-goers have been urged to be careful after needles were

found at a coastal nature reserve.

Volunteers spotted the needles at Donmouth nature reserve as part of the Great British Beach Clean, a national campaign which saw litter collected from coastlines across the UK.

Around 12 bags of litter were collected on Sunday during the Donmouth event, with more than 30 volunteers taking to the beach.

Volunteers from RSPB Aberdeen and North East Scotland said within the rubbish collected, the most common items found were made from polystyrene.

During the two-hour clean up about 10 needles were also found.

The annual beach clean is organised by The Marine Conservation Society, a charity that works for the increased protection of the seas across the UK.

Calum Duncan, who is head of conservation in Scotland for the charity, said needles being found in the Bridge of Don nature reserve was a concern.

He added: “We are delighted with the amount of volunteers who took time out of their weekend to help with our Great British Beach Clean.

“We always make sure our volunteers comply with health and safety as the fact that the needles were found is a concern.”

Mr Duncan said people walking on the beach should be careful and avoid areas of heavy rubbish where needles could be lurking.

He also highlighted that the needles could come from multiple sources.

He said: “There are a number of sources that the needles could come from

including insulin needles being flushed down the toilet.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “It is extremely important that needles are disposed of safety and appropriately in sharps bins.

“GP practices and pharmacists with needle exchange facilities are also available for the safe disposal of needles.”