Police issue warning after lorry stopped for speeding on north-east road

Lorry drivers have been urged to watch their speed after police caught one committing an offence.

Officers from the North East Division’s road policing unit were on patrol near Ellon yesterday when they spotted a lorry travelling at 56mph when the speed limit for lorries on that type of road is 40mph.

Police spoke with the driver and gave him a £100-on-the-spot fine.

He was also given three penalty points, to be added to his licence.

After the incident, a spokesman for the unit said: “A heavy goods vehicle was stopped and the driver issued with three penalty points and a £100 fine for a speeding offence near Ellon.

“HGVs are restricted to 40mph on a single carriageway.”