Warning after fuel stolen from north-east council depot

Thieves stole hundreds of pounds of diesel from a north-east depot.

Moray Council officials alerted police on Saturday after noticing a quantity of diesel had been stolen from the Brumley Brae Depot in Elgin.

Police said it happened at some point between 6pm on Thursday and 7am on Friday.

The depot is used to store the council’s bin lorries and other vehicles – for which the diesel is intended.

A police spokesman said: “Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the police on 101 or if you wish to remain anonymous, via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

He warned vehicle owners to be on their guard, adding: “Drivers are urged to check the security of their vehicles overnight and take appropriate measures to prevent opportunist thieves.”