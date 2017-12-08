Warning after snow hits North-east

Snow has swept across parts of the North-east today, with Met Office forecasters issuing a yellow weather warning.

The freeze brings the potential of “injuries from slips and falls on icy and snowy surfaces” with about two inches of snowfall anticipated.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “2-5cm of snow is likely in places over the warning area.

“And 10-20cm is possible for some locations, mainly in northern Scotland.

“The heaviest and most frequent snow showers will progressively become confined to North-east Scotland during Saturday.

“This will lead to possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers, with possible delays and cancellations to rail and air travel.

“Some rural communities could be cut off and power supplies interrupted.”

Send your snow pictures to ee.pictures@ajl.co.uk