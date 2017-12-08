Sunday, December 10th 2017 Show Links
Warning after snow hits North-east

by Reporter
08/12/2017, 7:53 am Updated: 08/12/2017, 9:23 am
A wintry Union Street this monrning
Snow has swept across parts of the North-east today, with Met Office forecasters issuing a yellow weather warning.

The freeze brings the potential of “injuries from slips and falls on icy and snowy surfaces” with about two inches of snowfall anticipated.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “2-5cm of snow is likely in places over the warning area.

“And 10-20cm is possible for some locations, mainly in northern Scotland.

“The heaviest and most frequent snow showers will progressively become confined to North-east Scotland during Saturday.

“This will lead to possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers, with possible delays and cancellations to rail and air travel.

A snowy scene in Elrick.

“Some rural communities could be cut off and power supplies interrupted.”

