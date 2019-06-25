Tuesday, June 25th 2019 Show Links
Warning after fake GOV.UK council tax e-mail sent to Aberdeen resident

by Callum Main
25/06/2019, 2:25 pm Updated: 25/06/2019, 2:27 pm
Trading Standards has issued a warning after a fake e-mail offering a reduction in council tax was sent to a resident in Aberdeen.

The message claimed to be from GOV.UK and advised the recipient they were getting a council tax reduction of £340.99.

However, the e-mail with the subject Discounts and Council Tax support was instead sent from info@prasannamachines.com.

Clicking links on scam e-mails like this can result in malware or ransomware being installed on your device.

This can then lock all your files as well as spread throughout your home or work network – potentially costing vast sums to repair.

How can you protect against ransomware?

The warning from Aberdeen City Council’s Trading Standards team said: “Luckily, they spotted it was a scam and reported it to us but this is not always the case.

“If you’re not sure, take five and check via a trusted source.”

