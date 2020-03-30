Warning after elderly north-east couple in lockdown scammed

North-east residents are being warned to be on the lookout after a woman posed as a council worker and took money from an elderly couple.

The woman knocked on the door of an elderly couple’s home and showed them what appeared to be a Moray Council ID and offered to bring them shopping in the midst of the coronavirus lockdown.

However after being given cash the woman did not return.

Moray Trading Standards has now issued a warning about the sickening scam.

A post on the organisation’s social media said: “We would like to make Moray residents aware of a scam that has been reported to us.

“A female knocked on the door of an elderly couple in the Moray area, showed what was believed to be a Moray Council ID badge and told the residents that she was there to help them get food during the coronavirus outbreak.

“This person took a sum of money from the residents and has not returned.

“The Moray Council will not come to your door and ask for money.

“This is a fraud.

“In these difficult times when vulnerable people may be socially isolated, please look out for your family and friends.

“If you have been the victim of a scam, please report it to Police Scotland on 101.”