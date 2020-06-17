Show Links
Warning after asbestos dumped in Aberdeen community

by Jamie Hall
17/06/2020, 6:58 pm Updated: 17/06/2020, 7:00 pm
The asbestos was left at the side of Culter House Road.

Aberdeen City Council has urged residents not to fly-tip hazardous materials after asbestos was found in a city community.

It has emerged sheets of asbestos were left in a layby beside Culter House Road close to Kippie Lodge country club in May.

The local authority enlisted a contractor to remove the material – and urged people to dispose of waste responsibly.

A spokeswoman said: “We received a report last month about materials at this location, which did turn out to be asbestos. We employed a licenced contractor to remove the materials safely.

“We would urge people not to fly-tip and anyone needing to get rid of asbestos should employ a licenced contractor and residents can contact SEPA for further information.”

Asbestos was outlawed around 20 years ago and can cause a number of conditions, including lung cancer.