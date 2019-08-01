Warning after 12 north-east motorists charged in connection with drink or drug driving

A dozen motorists have been charged in just five days in connection with drink or drug driving offences as some drivers in the north-east continue to ignore police advice

Police Scotland released the latest figures following an operation which began last Friday and finished yesterday.

The list of charged drivers include a 32-year-old man who was allegedly twice the limit in the Meadows area of Oldmeldrum, and a 71-year-old man who was stopped in the Bridge of Don area last Friday allegedly five-and-a-half times the limit.

A 46-year-old man was allegedly four-and-a-half times the limit on the A90 near Stonehaven and a 50-year-old man was allegedly three-and-a-half times the limit when stopped in Blackburn.

And a 55-year-old was allegedly six times the limit in Torry on Monday and a 30-year-old was charged while allegedly twice the limit in Lossiemouth.

In addition to the 10 drink drivers, two were also charged in connection with driving while under the influence of drugs, including a 36-year-old man on Nairn Road in Forres and a 17-year-old man in Westhill.

Road Policing Sergeant Pete Henderson said: “Given that Police Scotland carried out a national drink drive campaign just last month it is extremely disappointing to have detected a total of twelve drivers under the influence in less than a week in the north-east.

“Some of those came to light after they had collided with another vehicle or come off the road and thankfully no one was injured in these incidents.

“Some were detected the morning after drinking and one person was charged having been found over the limit in charge of their vehicle.

“Driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs has a clear impact on a person’s ability to drive and can have life changing or fatal consequences.

“If you are planning to drink then use public transport or licenced taxis or a designated driver to get home and make sure you leave plenty of time the following morning before getting behind the wheel.

“If you think alcohol is still in your system or you are still feeling the effects of it the following day then use alternative transport or delay your travel plans.

“For those who are detected and charged in relation to drink/drug driving it is a minimum 12-month driving ban, a criminal record, a substantial fine and the possibility of a prison sentence.

“The consequences can also be far reaching in terms of employment and personal relationships.

“Road safety is a top priority for Police Scotland in the north-east and both road policing officers and community officers will have no hesitation in pulling over any driver whose manner of driving causes concern this weekend.

“To ensure your safety and those of other road users do not drive whilst under the influence of drink or drugs.“