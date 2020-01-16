Warning to Aberdeen dog owners after peanut butter found laced with glass

Dog owners in Aberdeen are being warned to be vigilant after peanut butter was found in a garden with shards of glass inside it.

The Scottish SPCA was alerted to the incident after it was discovered in the back garden of a tenement building on Loirston Place on Monday.

It could have caused injuries to an animal or child if eaten.

Scottish SPCA inspector Fiona McKenzie said: “We are thankful the peanut butter was found by a member of the public before an animal got hurt.

“The person who contacted us had discovered the mixture spread on the path in their shared garden.

“It was full of crushed up pieces of broken glass, which could have done serious damage to any animal that ingested them.

“It is a criminal offence to deliberately attempt to harm or kill an animal.

“We would urge all pet owners and residents in the area to be vigilant and to report anything suspicious to our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”