Warmer weather expected for north-east after sleet and snow showers

Met Office forecasters have said the temperature is climb throughout this week.

It comes as the north-east has been experiencing sleet and snow showers.

The cold front will soon give way to warmer weather by the end of the week.

A Met Office forecaster said: “Over the next couple of days we will keep hold of this cold arctic air so we will see some further sleet or snow mixed in with showers that come.

“As we go towards the end of the week we should see a gradual climb in temperature so it should return to what we see this time of year, or a bit above average by the time we come to this weekend.

He added: “The temperature is just about scraping into double figures at the moment whereas at the end of the week it should be around 16 degrees or maybe even a little bit higher.”