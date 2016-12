Spring has sprung in the North-east and Met Office forecasters are predicting it’s not going anywhere fast.

Temperatures are set to remain in double figures in Aberdeen for much of this week.

Highs of 12C (53 F) are expected, and the high pressure means very little wind.

This week’s sunshine follows forecasters declaring the North-east the warmest place in Scotland at the weekend.

Aberdeen reached 14C (57.2F) on Sunday, the highest recorded in the city so far this year.