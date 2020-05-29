Warm weather set to continue as north-east residents take first steps out of lockdown

The warm weather is set to continue over the weekend as north-east residents take their first steps out of lockdown.

Today marks the hottest day of the year so far in Scotland, with Kinlochewe in Wester Ross reaching 28.0C.

The mercury hit 27.2C in Aviemore in the Highlands before noon on Friday, while Aboyne in Aberdeenshire and Achnagart in the Highlands recorded high temperatures of 26C and 25.8C respectively.

And tomorrow is set to be another dry day in Aberdeen with some long spells of sunshine.

A statement from the Met Office said: “It will be warm for most, and hot in Moray, but cooler than Friday in the east particularly along the North Sea coast. The maximum temperature will be 24C.

“It will stay mostly dry and sunny on Sunday and Monday, warm inland but some patchy haar on North Sea coasts.”

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day