Warm weather: Scots to soak up sun on first weekend without travel ban

The north and north-east will enjoy some of the warmest temperatures in the UK this weekend.

Forecasters are predicting Scotland to be the warmest place in the UK today and tomorrow, with Aviemore likely to register temperatures as high as 15C and 16C.

The north and north-east are predicted to be clear and fairly bright this weekend, with the day starting off cold but with sunny breaks in between.

Sunny weekend

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said “pretty much everywhere in Scotland” will see sunny conditions.

He added that the north-east and parts of the north will remain dry until early on Sunday, but the country isn’t expected to see “significant” rainfall until Tuesday.

The Granite City is expected to get temperatures of up to 12C or 13C while Inverness will be around 11C.

However, the Western Isles could experience some rainfall by Saturday evening due to a front moving in from the west.

The rain is expected to hit the west of the northern parts of Scotland, but will not reach as far as Aberdeen and Inverness.

Here's a look at the weather over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/LSVYnMhGRI — Met Office (@metoffice) April 16, 2021

By Sunday, Aberdeen is predicted to register temperatures as high as 13C (55F), Aviemore at 15C (59F) and Inverness up to 11C (54F).

Overnight, the mercury will come down to low single figures – and possibly freezing throughout the weekend in the more exposed areas.

Travel restrictions lifted

The warm weather has arrived just in time for people across the region to make the most of the easing of travel restrictions.

As of today, people can get to see friends and family and travel for recreation and exercise, when it was previously only allowed for essential purposes.

Beauty spots all over the country are expected to be very busy, meaning walkers and climbers travelling by car may have to set off early or consider going somewhere less crowded.

Local authorities such as Aberdeenshire Council have been urging the public to “plan ahead” and “act responsibly” while gathering outside.

In addition, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service also issued an “extreme” risk of wildfires across the north, north-east and west of Scotland over the coming days.

Members of the public have been urged to take “extreme caution” and “think twice” before using anything involving a naked flame outdoors.