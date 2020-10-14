Ward closes at Aberdeen hospital after Covid-19 cases detected

A ward at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary has been closed to new admissions and visitors after a “small number” of Covid-19 cases were detected there.

NHS Grampian confirmed that the cases were found in ward 212 at the hospital, which is an orthopaedic trauma unit.

They said care is being delivered as normal, but they had put in place enhanced cleaning regimes.

A spokesperson for NHS Grampian said: “We are investigating a small number of detected cases of Covid-19 associated with Ward 212 at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“The ward has been closed to new admissions and visitors are not permitted at present, although virtual visiting is available.

“Care is being delivered as normal. Enhanced cleaning regimes are in place.”