Ward at Aberdeenshire community hospital closed after Covid-19 cases detected

A ward at an Aberdeenshire community hospital has been closed after Covid-19 cases were detected there.

The Arduthie Ward at Kincardine Community Hospital in Stonehaven has been closed by NHS Grampian.

This is due to a number of coronavirus cases being associated with the site.

However, the Renal Dialysis Unit at the hospital will not be affected by this closure.

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman confirmed that the health board had decided to close the ward.

The Evening Express revealed last week that 30 patients and staff tested positive for Covid-19 at Woodend Hospital in Aberdeen.

The Links Unit, an elderly rehabilitation ward at the hospital, was closed to new admissions and visitors.