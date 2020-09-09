War of words breaks out between Aberdeen council leaders and First Minister over Covid-19 fight

A war of words has broken out after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon branded the city council leaders remarks about coronavirus “bordering on reckless”

One new Covid-19 death has been linked to Aberdeen, as three deaths were recorded across Scotland in one day for the first time in more than two months.

Official figures showed the north-east recorded five new cases of coronavirus in a 24-hour period.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 1,983.

It comes as First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon said she would “caution” politicians against making statements that “border on being reckless” after she was asked about a statement from the council’s co-leaders about the lockdown review.

Across Scotland, there have been 176 new confirmed cases, with three new Covid-19 related deaths – two in Glasgow and one linked to Aberdeen, registered in a day – the first time three deaths have been recorded in one day since June 30.

The Scottish Government is set to update the country on the easing of restrictions on Thursday.

Scotland is currently in Phase 3 of lockdown easing, which saw gyms, cinemas and leisure facilities reopened.

Dates for indoor entertainment venues, such as theatres, and outdoor events are still to be confirmed.

Any changes or progress to lockdown easing will be based on the continued suppression of the virus.

Ahead of the briefing, the City Council leaders made a statement saying they were ready to respond to the next review of the Covid-19 route map.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said: “Aberdeen has experienced unprecedented challenges as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“However, we are a resilient and determined city and by working together we will get through this.

“The Council’s Socio-Economic Rescue Plan for the city ensures we will continue to work in partnership to support local businesses as we move through phases 3 and 4.”

Co-leader Jenny Laing added: “The impact in terms of people’s health and economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic cannot be underestimated.

“We are committed to playing our part so Aberdeen might emerge from lockdown in a way that protects public health and sustains our local economy.

“I am very proud of our efforts to date and of the role the public has played in helping us move forward as a city.”

I want us to move out and through this route map as quickly as possible, but I would caution against, particularly politicians making statements that border on being reckless.”

Nicola Sturgeon

However, when asked about the comments in the briefing the First Minister said, she wanted to remind people what moving to phase 4 would require.

She said: “It requires me to conclude based on advice from people like Jason (Jason Leitch) that Covid is no longer a threat to health in Scotland. I don’t think there’s anybody who is looking at this seriously who could right now possibly say that is a conclusion I could reach.

“If I was to reach that conclusion this week I think all of you watching across Scotland would wonder where I was getting my advice from. So I want us to move out and through this route map as quickly as possible, but I would caution against, particularly politicians making statements that border on being reckless.”

What she’s done is deliberately misconstrued what we have said due for political purposes.”

Douglas Lumsden

Responding, Mr Lumsden said: “Our comments were on the basis when Scotland is ready to progress, I wasn’t suggesting that we go ahead.

“We are willing to work with the Government. What she’s done is deliberately misconstrued what we have said due for political purposes.

“What she said was absolutely not our intention, it was actually to work with the Government.

“Again we are seeing her use the briefing for political purposes.”

Scotland has seen a spike in cases in the West of the country, with lockdown measures in the Glasgow area extended, with additional areas now included.

The UK has seen 3,000 cases in two days in a row and Scotland has had 1,000 new cases in seven days.

During the daily Coronavirus briefing, National Clinical Director Jason Leitch warned “we are at the edge of what we can safely do while maintaining the prevalence at this rate and we have to do better to get those numbers down.”

While the First Minister also urged people to “make sure we are not being complacent.”

She also made the point that the figures showed positive cases in every mainland health authority area something which hasn’t happened for “some time”.

She said: “That strikes me as something we should take note of.”

A total of 645,183 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government Labs to date with results showing 623,464 being confirmed negative while 21,719 were positive.

Scotland’s death toll now sits at 2,499.