War medals among rare items stolen from house in Forres

A number of sentimental items have been stolen in a break-in at a property in Forres.

War medals and a distinctive personalised scarf were among the rare belongings taken from the house, located in the Burdshaugh area.

A quantity of alcohol was also stolen.

The break-in took place at around 1.30am on Friday, October 1.

Now, police are appealing for the public’s help in finding the person responsible.

Officers said a man carrying two bags was spotted nearby the property around the time of the crime.

It is thought that whoever took the items may be intending on selling them due to their rarity.

The public in and around Forres has been asked to get in touch with police if they are offered the sale of any of the items.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number PS-20211001-2614.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.