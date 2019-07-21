War legacy award for three north-east schools

Three north-east schools will be given an award to recognise their understanding of the impact of the First World War on Scotland.

The Certificate of Excellence will be presented to pupils at Mosstowie and Dallas Primaries and Lossiemouth High School at the start of next term.

It was awarded by the WW100 Scotland Commemorations Panel and has been signed by the Lord-Lieutenant of Moray.

The names of the schools and the work they have carried out to help ensure the legacy of the war is remembered will be recorded in a time capsule.

It will remain on display in the new Poppyscotland museum until it is opened on August 4 2114.

Lt Col Johnston said: “The fact we have earned three Certificates of Merit is a great reflection of the hard work of all schools, their staff and the pupils.

“I am very proud of them all.”