Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

War hero Alwyne Farquharson who led Ballater Highland Games for seven decades dies at 102

By David Mackay
06/10/2021, 7:58 pm Updated: 06/10/2021, 8:00 pm
Captain Alwyne Farquharson at Ballater Highland Games in 2018. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

Captain Alwyne Farquharson, the war hero who led Ballater Highland Games as chieftain for more than 70 years, has died at the age of 102.

The Second World War veteran, who was awarded the Military Cross for his role in the Normandy D-Day landings, only stepped down from his role with the Deeside event this year.

He had led the games for 73 years as chieftain, receiving a standing ovation when he attended in 2019.

It is believed he was also the oldest and longest-service clan chief in Scottish history as head of the Farquharsons – assuming the position in May 1941 when his aunt died in the London blitz.

‘Alwyne Farquharson touched many hearts’

The clan chief, who was the 16th laird of the Invercauld estate on Deeside, spent his final days at his home in Norfolk.

Captain Alwyne Farquharson took the decision to step down as chieftain of the Ballater games while he was still fit – refusing to be “wheeled onto the park” for the event. He was succeeded by his great-nephew Philip.

Prior to the Covid pandemic, he would travel to the north-east every year for a series of engagements, including the annual gathering at Braemar Castle, home of the Farquharson clan.

Ballater Highland Games are very sad to announce, earlier today the passing of Capt. Alwyne Arthur Compton Farquharson…

Posted by Ballater Highland Games on Wednesday, 6 October 2021

As laird of the vast Invercauld estate in Aberdeenshire, he was the nearest neighbour of the Queen at Balmoral.

Jonathan Findlay, president of Clan Farquharson UK, confirmed the chieftain’s death on the group’s Facebook page.

He said: “For seven decades, he was both chief of Clan Farquharson and chieftain of the Ballater Highland Games.

“Believed to be the oldest and longest-serving clan chief in Scottish history, he was without doubt one of the most dedicated to his role and touched many hearts.

Captain Alwyne Farquharson on his estate in 1978. Photo: DCT Media

“I am sure you will join me in expressing our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Madam Farquharson and the wider family.

“Our thoughts are also with you all, as the chief played an important part in all of our lives and he will be dearly missed.”

The group has said a thanksgiving service is due to be held at Crathie in Deeside in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, a memorial will also be held at the next Clan Farquharson gathering in August next year.