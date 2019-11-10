Aberdeen charity launches appeal for help with Christmas Giving Tree

An Aberdeen charity has issued an appeal for a business to step in to save its festive work.

Instant Neighbour’s 29th annual Giving Tree initiative kicks off later this month with a drive to collect thousands of Christmas presents to give to vulnerable children.

The charity usually uses an empty office space to sort the gifts, but its usual space has fallen through at the 11th hour, putting its Christmas drive in jeopardy.

Freya Morrow, Giving Tree co-ordinator, told the Evening Express the charity needs a large space to sort and organise the anticipated thousands of presents.

She said: “Every year we do the Giving Tree appeal. We collect Christmas presents for lots of children around Aberdeen.

“We’re expecting between 7,000 and 8,000 gifts. This is our 29th year so it’s well established.

“We normally use an empty office space where we have all the gifts delivered, sort them and send them back out into the community.

“The appeal launches on November 12 and we start collecting gifts from November 25.

“We need space for 7,000 or 8,000 gifts. We are nervous.”

Freya said it would be a massive boost for the charity if it was able to get a space secured for the appeal.

She said: “It would be a huge relief. It would allow for all the planning and work we’ve done so far to continue.

“It really is a worthwhile cause. There are between 7,000 and 8,000 children who might otherwise not receive a Christmas present.”

If Instant Neighbour is unable to find a suitable space, it could be forced to sort through the donations at its shop in Union Square

Freya said: “We do have a back-up. We would make it work at our Union Square shop.

“It would mean a lot of disruption for our shop.

“There is quite a bit of empty office space around Aberdeen.”

Anyone who thinks they might be able to help is asked to get in touch by emailing givingtree@instantneighbour.co.uk

The charity will be collecting presents between November 25 and December 20.